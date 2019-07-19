Eden Village files federal lawsuit against City of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Eden Village, a tiny-home community for formerly homeless people, has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Springfield “for unfair discrimination against people with disabilities”, a press release from Eden Village says.

The city and Eden Village had discussions regarding a zoning change for a potential second Eden Village community. The rezoning proposal did not pass city council.

A press release from the City of Springfield says city officials recently met with Eden Village to try and find other ways forward for the project. The city says it offered Eden Village to apply for a planned development, or allow time for the city to review and possibly update zoning regulations.

Eden Village said July 19 that they will sue the city.

“We allege that the City of Springfield and specifically Mayor Ken McClure violated several Federal Statutes and unfairly discriminated against our organization and most importantly, the disabled people that we are attempting to house through future Eden Village Communities in our city.” a press release from Eden Village says.

The City of Springfield said it had not been served with a lawsuit and have not had a chance to review.