Eagle Days-01/14/20

It's been a wild stretch of weather with temperatures being the headline over the past couple of days. A wide range of temperatures has been experienced both yesterday and today thanks to lingering clouds and snow cover versus areas that are snow-free and brighter. Temperatures Monday afternoon warmed to near 60° in Joplin, MO, with temperatures struggling to get close to 40° over the Eastern Ozarks.

Tonight, we'll likely see low clouds and redevelopment of fog over South Central Missouri. Visibilities could get rather low again. Elsewhere, much of the night looks mostly clear. But, low clouds and fog are expected to build southeast into Southwest Missouri by morning. The low clouds will tough to get rid of, likely having an impact on how warm we can get Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures should still manage to warm into the 50s as humidity builds across the area.