SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers opened up a three game homestand Monday night against William Jewell.

This is another Covid-makeup game for one postponed in early January.

The Cardinals come into the O in second place in the GLVC West.

Chris Foster’s Panthers looking for their fourth conference victory.

And the Panthers jumped out to a quick start, but the Cardinals battled back, Trey Shannon with the floater and it’s a 16-15 William Jewell lead.

But Drury battled back, Riley Naeger with the corner three, and the Panthers were back in front.

Then Naeger again, same spot, same result, it’s 21-18 Drury.

The Panthers taking it inside as well, Malik Davis with the stop and pop jumper, it’s Drury by three.

William Jewell keeping pace, inside to Jevaughn Ferguson for the flush.

But Drury would get 16 points from Quenton Shelton and wins 72-65.