Drag queen bingo raises money for Harmony House

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An event tonight in Springfield helped raise money for Harmony House.

Drag queen bingo gave every dollar raised to the local domestic violence shelter.

Harmony House is the largest shelter in Missouri with 168 beds, staff help men, women, and children.

Ivy Sheldon of Harmony House says about one in three women are victims of domestic violence, one in 7 men are abused. Events like this make a big difference. “We had one other drag queen event and it was very successful. There’s always a need unfortunately but harmony ouse is there to provide services and care and we’re grateful to the community for playing a part in that.”

All proceeds from tonight’s event at fusion will go the shelter.