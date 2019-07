SQUIRES – Authorities in Douglas County are searching for a “female subject” in the Squires area, a Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.

The subject is on foot and has “exhibited violent tendencies”. The post says she and a male subject, who is now detained, were involved in a situation on County Road 421 earlier Sunday.

The woman’s name and description were not released in the post. If you know of the woman’s location, the Sheriff’s office urges you to contact them.