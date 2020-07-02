Dishin’ It Pt. 2 – July 2, 2020

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
417 Taphouse temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Split Supreme Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now
Tanker truck catches fire in southbound lane of Hwy 65 near Branson
Video
Authorities: 1 dead after tornadoes hit western Minnesota
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Thursday, July 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, July 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, July 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, July 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, July 7 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Price Cutter Charity Championship to no longer allow spectators
Top Stories
Tiger Woods to play 2020 Memorial Tournament, his first PGA Tour event amid coronavirus pandemic
Top 2020 Cardinal draft picks coming to Hammons Field
Video
Show Me League shuts its doors on 2020 season
Video
Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live!
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Dishin’ It Pt. 2 – July 2, 2020
Posted:
Jul 2, 2020 / 09:40 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 2, 2020 / 09:40 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Missouri schools opt for hybrid, every-other-day instruction
Proposed mask requirement could come with $100 penalty
Woman throws boxes of shoes at Oklahoma store worker after being asked to wear face mask, then leaves wallet behind
Video
Kanakuk K2 camp COVID-19 cases increase; Parents speak out
Video
Joplin Mask Ordinance passes in 6-3 vote