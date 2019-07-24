DirectTV customers: You may not be receiving KRBK or KOZL, here’s why

If you are a DirecTV customer, you’re likely noticing a disruption in service.

That’s because Nexstar Broadcasting and ATT and DirecTV had a contract expire in early July which means customers lost carriage of some of their favorite stations.

This is not just a local disruption, it affects 97 television markets across the nation, including local stations KOZL and KRBK.

An extension until August 2nd was offered but denied by ATT/DirecTV.

FAQ’S

Q: What happened?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers lost KOZL and KRBK stations at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse did not reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Ozarks.

Q: What other programming will I miss?

A: You would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows on KOZL and KRBK.

Q: Where will KOZL and KRBK programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with a digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating, in good faith, to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse], proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KOZL and KRBK stations.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.