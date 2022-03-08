SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has released its annual crime report for 2021. The report also compares crime statistics between 2020 and 2021. The department tracks more than 50 crime types in the categories of crimes against people, crimes against property, and crimes against society.

The report shows a 6.9 decrease in overall crime between 2020 and 2021. Crimes against people, offenses like assault and murder increased by 3.6 percent, while the other categories decreased.

This is the first time the Springfield Police Department (SPD) has been able to compare a full year of crime data since the department switched to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which is administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to SPD, NIBRS shows a more comprehensive look at data than the system the department was using previously.

The full 2021 crime report is available online.

An overview of the 2021 report:

3.6% increase in crimes against people between 2020 and 2021

11.3% decrease in crimes against property between 2020 and 2021

2.2% decrease in crimes against society between 2020 and 2021

Crimes against Persons are offenses like murder, rape, kidnapping, and assault. Crimes against property include theft, arson, welfare fraud, and hacking. Crimes against society include drug violations, weapons offenses, animal cruelty, and prostitution.

“Through tracking and releasing crime data, we can give citizens a realistic look at crime in our community,” Police Chief Paul Williams said in a news release. “The information helps us identify successful policing strategies as well as highlighting areas where we can make improvements through community-wide participation in crime prevention.”

Springfield police recently launched a new public service announcement campaign focused on crime prevention.