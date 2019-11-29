Crashes send numerous to hospitals; Thanksgiving travel apps and sites

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two vehicle crash sends one to the hospital at Broadway and St Louis. It occurred at 8:03 PM. Joplin Fire Department worked to clear the intersection. While Joplin Police directed traffic.

One adult male transported to Mercy Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were towed. The minivan which traveled to the Northeast corner took out the pedestrian signal.

Newton County rollover crash Thursday evening 5:40 PM

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (Neosho area) – Two separate crashes at about the same time Thursday evening send numerous to area hospitals.

CRASH #1 Head-on crash occurred about 5:30 PM on MO-60 between Neosho and Granby. According to radio reports this was a highway-speed crash.

We believe up to 5 people were transported to Joplin hospitals from this crash. #JLNtipsters text and called us regarding the highway being blocked.





CRASH #2 (see video) Rollover crash, single vehicle was reported by an officer as a passerby according to initial radio traffic.

Neosho Fire Department and Newton County Ambulance both responded to the crash at Hwy AA and Kodiak Road reported around 5:40 PM.

Unknown details on the driver condition. Injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

We will update both of these crashes with more details as they become available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol or other agencies.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL



“In Missouri, we’ve averaged 16 people dying on our roadways each year during the Thanksgiving holiday period,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer.

“These tragedies are completely preventable and should be considered unacceptable. Instead of simply accepting these deaths as inevitable, we have every reason to believe zero fatalities can be achieved during the 2019 holiday if we all make responsible choices behind the wheel.”

TRI-STATE TRAVEL RESOURCES



MISSOURI: traveling you can download the MoDOT Travelers APP, it’s free. CLICK here to download for IOS CLICK here to download for ANDROID

OKLAHOMA: their website has a continually updating map www.okroads.org

KANSAS: www.kandrive.org is their interactive website map.