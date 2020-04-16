CoxHealth expanding virtual care options

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Patients at CoxHealth now have virtual access to their primary care physicians and specialty providers.

Before, virtual visits were limited to minor illnesses and injuries.

This new service can be used for chronic disease management like diabetes and asthma and mental health care,

Things like back pain and allergies, as well as referrals to specialty providers.

“Telemedicine’s historically been really embraced for primary care, what we’re doing now is trying to expand it to more of our specialties,” said Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth. “We know that there are patients that need follow up It also keeps people healthier in that they don’t have to be in a clinic if not necessary, so it limits that exposure.”

Cox encourages patients to call their doctor’s office to see if their care can be done online.

New patients can also take advantage of virtual visits by calling 269-4636 to be referred to a provider.