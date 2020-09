A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Christian County’s Emergency Management office is opening a drive through COVID-19 testing site.

Residents of Christian County can get tested Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People with symptoms will be given priority followed by people exposed to someone with the virus.

The testing site is west of 25th Street in Ozark. You are required to make an appointment.