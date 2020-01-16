CORRECTION: Counties are at risk of HIV outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Center for Disease Control is warning about HIV concerns in four Missouri counties. *The counties are not suffering from a current outbreak, but the CDC is warning about that possibility*.

The counties include:

Ozark

Cedar

Hickory

Wright

Health officials say the CDC comes to these conclusions by surveying certain risk factors like high unemployment, high poverty, higher-than-average school drop out rates, and limited access to healthcare.

CDC statistics also show there were more than 2,100 people with HIV living in Missouri in 2016.

Local health departments say they will continue to work to educate people about the risks of the disease and prevention along with screenings.

**CORRECTION: OzarksFirst originally reported Ozark, Cedar, Hickory, and Wright counties were “suffering from a current HIV outbreak.”