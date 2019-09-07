Colorado boy, 8, injured in mountain lion attack describes encounter: ‘I tried to get it in the eye’

Pike Carlson shows off his left eye, injured in a mountain lion attack last month. (Fox 31 Denver)

(FOX) — The 8-year-old Colorado boy severely injured in a mountain lion attack said he tried to fight off the animal with a stick.

Pike Carlson talked this week about his scary encounter with the mountain lion, which took place last month in his backyard in Bailey, according to reports.

“I was just punching, trying to grab anything that I can, like a stick,” Pike told KUSA-TV. “I did find a stick, and I tried to get it in the eye but soon the stick snapped.”

Pike’s father ran to his son and scared off the 65-pound mountain lion.

“His head was inside the lion’s mouth and I watched and I think that’s what made me snap inside, just watching him chew on him,” Ron Carlson told the station.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported the attack the next day in a news release that did not identify Pike by name.

According to the release, Pike and his older brother were playing on a trampoline when Pike heard a friend yell to him from a nearby house. The mountain lion pounced on him as he ran to the friend’s house.

Wildlife officers then shot and killed the mountain lion responsible for the attack.

After the attack, doctors reattached Pike’s left eye and closed wounds to his head with 60 staples, Fox 31 Denver reported Friday.

“Everything worked out the way it did, or else he wouldn’t be here,” Ron Carlson told Fox 31. “Instead of us being here telling the story, we’d be planning a funeral, I think, and that’s the part that scares me.”

Pike was in good spirits when the station spoke to him.

“I want everyone to know, if they want to wrestle a mountain lion, don’t,” he said. “Because they cheat!”