After another rollercoaster of a game, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.

Fans came together to cheer hard for their team up to the last minute at Coyote’s Adobe Cafe in Springfield.

Owner, David Bauer, said he warns fans to get there early to secure a spot to watch the game.

“We have about 260 here right now,” Bauer said. “We’ve probably not let in about 100 so far today.”

Some fans said their love for the team has grown recently.

“We’ve gotten progressively more Chiefs fans over the years,” said Chiefs fan, Megan Creson. “They’ve had some very exciting seasons here recently.”

Others said it is really a family tradition.

“My dad and my mom were Chiefs fans, so I guess like I said, born into it,” said Chiefs fan, Elizabeth Reynolds. “I’ve never really picked a different team, or really thought of a different team to like, it has just always been the Chiefs.”

At Coyote’s Adobe Cafe, Bauer said it’s a tradition to cheer on the Chiefs.

“We’ve been with the Chiefs since the very beginning, since the early ’90’s,” said Bauer. “We opened in ’92. We had one of the largest Super Bowl parties here a couple of years ago.”

While it wasn’t the outcome they were looking for, fans said they expected the ups and downs.