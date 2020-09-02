CDC directs halt to evictions, local organizations react

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A temporary halt on evictions brings relief for struggling tenants, as well as more worries for local housing authorities.

The CDC ordered a temporary halt on evictions nationwide through the end of the year.

This help from the CDC comes after a federal ban on housing evictions expired in late July.

There are still unknowns and Community Partnership of the Ozarks says without more government aid, renters will just keep racking up debt.

Justin Lockhart, with CPO, says the CDC’s order will likely prevent homelessness for now but come January he says, “we could see tenants that aren’t paying rent that accrue a lot of penalties, interest, and late fees that come January are in a tough situation financially and owe a lot of money.”

The temporary halt on evictions mean you cannot get kicked out.

It does not mean you won’t be charged late fees or interest.

With many unknowns still, Lockhart says those who are struggling will need to first fill out a declaration that states

You’ve suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19

Have made efforts to get government assistance, or at least pay part of their rent

Don’t make more than $99,000 a year, or twice that if filing a joint return

Would likely become homeless if evicted

While many tenants might breathe a sigh of relief, the financial burden may now fall on property owners.

One thing to remember, that halt only apples to tenants who cannot pay full rent.

It does not cover evictions for reasons other than nonpayment.