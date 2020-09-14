Branson residents get rid of unwanted items at city wide clean up

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s city wide clean up will help residents properly dispose of unwanted items at no cost beginning on Sept. 18 and going through Sept. 19.

Individuals wanting to participate are asked to take their items to the Cooper Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant, which is off of Fall Creek.

Verification of Branson residency will be required.

Here is a list of what will and will not be allowed at the clean up:

Garbage normally collected by private refuse haulers, bagged leaves, tires and electronics will not be allowed.

This service is available to individual residents of Branson, but not for businesses or commercial entities.

No more than one dump truck load of limbs and brush will be allowed from any one residence.

Items such as paint, stain or cleaning supplies will not be allowed.

Anyone with questions are asked to call the Branson Public Works and Engineering Department at 417-243-2730.