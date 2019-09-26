Branson community concerned about plan to build mixed-income unit

BRANSON, Mo.– City and county leaders in Branson are working to combat the problem of not enough affordable housing.

They have given the go-ahead to several developers recently however, one of the proposed projects is causing some concerns.

Developers want to tear down the old Branson High School and build a 48 unit affordable housing complex but, some people who live in the area have mixed feelings about it.

Kelley Rhabe, of Prairie Fire Development said in addition to using affordable housing tax credits from the Missouri housing development commission, he’s hoping to get approved for a 25-thousand-dollar block grant, allocated by the state.

The developers said they were approached by the Taney County partnership about 3 years ago, to help with the city’s affordable housing crisis.

This is a developing story.