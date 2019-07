BRANSON, Mo.– Big turnout this evening for a townhall-type meeting in Branson.

Members of the community gathered at the Taneyhills Library to get information about Senate Bill 391, which was passed into law earlier this year.

Under the new law, Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (factory farms) would be allowed in Stone and Taney Counties.

Those in opposition to the change are concerned sewage will end up in county streams, rivers, lakes, and drinking water.