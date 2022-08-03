ANCHORAGE, Ak–Ozark golfer Christie Blasi advanced to the final four of the United States Senior Womens Amateur Golf Championship.

Blasi won her quarterfinal match this morning in Anchorage, Alaska.

Blasi beat Sherry Wright from California in the quarters one up.

She then played Australian Sue Wooster in the semifinals.

Blasi led through the early part of the match, but the Aussie rallied late and won three and two.

The Ozark golfer advanced further then any other womens golfer in USGA Amateur play.

She survived 36 holes of stroke play over the weekend.

Blasi then won in the round of 16 on Monday in a match that featured a hole in one.

She won Tuesday to get to Wednesday’s action.

Blasi played her college golf at Mizzou.