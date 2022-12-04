As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals.

It’s where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020, and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Missouri using rankings from Niche. Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, each given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

*This list has been updated with 2022 stats

#25. Lincoln College Preparatory Academy

– School district: Kansas City School District

– Enrollment: 974 (22:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#24. David H. Hickman High School

– School district: Columbia Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,920 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#23. Lee’s Summit Senior High School

– School district: Lee’S Summit R-Vii School District

– Enrollment: 1,864 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#22. Parkway South High School

– School district: Parkway School District

– Enrollment: 1,662 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#21. Park Hill South High School

– School district: Park Hill School District

– Enrollment: 1,803 (19:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#20. Francis Howell High School

– School district: Francis Howell School District

– Enrollment: 1,852 (19:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#19. Lee’s Summit North High School

– School district: Lee’S Summit R-Vii School District

– Enrollment: 1,913 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#18. Blue Springs South High School

– School district: Blue Springs R-Iv School District

– Enrollment: 2,152 (18:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#17. Staley High School

– School district: North Kansas City School District

– Enrollment: 1,695 (19:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#16. Parkway North High School

– School district: Parkway School District

– Enrollment: 1,414 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#15. Webster Groves High School

– School district: Webster Groves School District

– Enrollment: 1,414 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#14. Brentwood High School

– School district: Brentwood School District

– Enrollment: 212 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#13. Lindbergh High School

– School district: Lindbergh Schools

– Enrollment: 2,196 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#12. Eureka Senior High School

– School district: Rockwood R-Vi School District

– Enrollment: 1,769 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#11. Pattonville High School

– School district: Pattonville R-3 School District

– Enrollment: 1,819 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#10. Rockwood Summit Senior High School

– School district: Rockwood R-Vi School District

– Enrollment: 1,268 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#9. Metro High School

– School district: St. Louis City School District

– Enrollment: 363 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#8. Rock Bridge High School

– School district: Columbia Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1.971 (18:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Kirkwood Senior High School

– School district: Kirkwood School District

– Enrollment: 1,813 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Parkway Central High School

– School district: Parkway School District

– Enrollment: 1,252 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Marquette Senior High School

– School district: Rockwood R-Vi School District

– Enrollment: 2,333 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Parkway West High School

– School district: Parkway School District

– Enrollment: 1,420 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Lafayette High School

– School district: Rockwood R-Vi School District

– Enrollment: 1,733 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Clayton High School

– School district: School District Of Clayton

– Enrollment: 908 (11:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Ladue Horton Watkins High School

– School district: Ladue School District

– Enrollment: 1,337 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

