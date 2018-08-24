Benton County, AR Approves Concealed Weapons in County Buildings

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – The Benton County Quorum Court approved an ordinance which allows concealed handguns in county buildings.

The Justices of the Peace voted in favor of the ordinance 14 to one. It enables Benton County employees, elected officials and J.P.s to carry concealed weapons in some county buildings like courthouses.

Employees and officials must have a concealed carry permit as well as an enhanced concealed carry permit.

Justice of the Peace Brent Meyers said the ordinance increases security.

“We have minimal protection here at the Quorum Court, and things do happen and we have one sheriff deputy downstairs and it’s two flights up,” Meyers said.

The ordinance will go into effect after it’s signed by Benton County Judge Barry Moehring.

