State of Missouri introduces financing program for small businesses and farmers hit by storms and flooding

JEFFERSON CITY – Small business owners and farmers impacted by storms and flooding across the state could soon have access to better financing options as they continue recovering.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced “LIFT” on Thursday.

The program offers those impacted a loan worth up to two million dollars. The loan will come with a lower interest rate and focus on maximizing savings for the borrower.

The program will also help participants refinance their existing debt. To participate in the program, applicants must live in the counties under the recent disaster declarations and be able to prove the damages sustained by a storm or flooding.

The program is already open and accepting applications.

