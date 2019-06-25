Auditor Galloway is launching her Greene County audit

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It started back in the Fall of 2017. An anonymous whistleblower sent in a tip to the office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway, claiming Greene County elected officials were misusing public money.

bob cirtin_1513122771599.png
Former Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Cirtin

The back and forth between Galloway, then-commissioner Bob Cirtin, and other Greene County elected officials didn’t really come to an end until Cirtin was denied re-election in 2018.

His replacement, current Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon, put inviting Auditor Galloway down to investigate the whistleblower’s tip at the top of his priority list.

Tuesday, she announced the official launch of the audit 1.5 years in the making.

Ozarks First asked her 7 need-to-know questions about what’s happened up to this point and what we can expect next now that the audit has finally launched.

STORY: Greene County Sheriff Calls Latest Allegations “Ridiculous”

STORY: State Auditor Announces 21 Whistleblowers Say Greene County Misused Public Funds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss