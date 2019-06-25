Auditor Galloway is launching her Greene County audit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It started back in the Fall of 2017. An anonymous whistleblower sent in a tip to the office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway, claiming Greene County elected officials were misusing public money.

Former Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Cirtin

The back and forth between Galloway, then-commissioner Bob Cirtin, and other Greene County elected officials didn’t really come to an end until Cirtin was denied re-election in 2018.

His replacement, current Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon, put inviting Auditor Galloway down to investigate the whistleblower’s tip at the top of his priority list.

Tuesday, she announced the official launch of the audit 1.5 years in the making.

Ozarks First asked her 7 need-to-know questions about what’s happened up to this point and what we can expect next now that the audit has finally launched.