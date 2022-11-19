This week’s athlete of the week (11/21) is Luke Gall from Carthage high school.

Gall is a senior running back and linebacker on the Tigers football team.

And the Air Force commit continued his great season in the state quarterfinals this past Saturday.

Against Lebanon, Gall ran the ball 26 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Carthage beat Lebanon 35-14 to advance to the state semifinals.

This is the first time since 20-19 that the Tigers have reached the semfinals.

Once more, congrats to this week's athletes of the week, Luke Gall from Carthage high school.