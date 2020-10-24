Arkansas virus cases rise by 1,183, 15 more deaths reported

Uncategorized

by: Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas has increased by 1,183 and the number of deaths by 15.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported a total of 105,318 cases and 1,797 deaths since the pandemic began in March, compared to 104,135 cases and 1,782 deaths on Friday.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported that there are 9,535 active cases in the state.

