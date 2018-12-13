Arkansas Man Arrested for Making Threats Against Public Officials

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. – A man in Clarksville, Arkansas has been arrested for threatening by email three public officials.

Michael Curtis was charged with three felonies including two counts of 1st degree terroristic threatening and one count of threatening a judicial officer or juror.

Curtis allegedly threatened to execute Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, former Sheriff Benny Magness, and the Baxter County District Judge.

A press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says the emails were in response to Curtis being served with Ex Parte Orders of Protection against him in Baxter County by two members or former members of his family.

The release says that most of the emails were harassing in nature and incoherent in content, however two of them in particular made direct and specific threats to have these three officials or former officials executed.

Curtis is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.