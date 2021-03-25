Arkansas fire captain charged with physical assault, intoxication

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville, Arkansas fire captain is on administrative leave after being accused of a racially motivated physical assault on a man in Hot Springs.

Captain Benjamin Snodgrass is charged with third-degree battery and public intoxication after attacking an Asian man.

The victim told officers he was walking outside the Oaklawn Casino when Snodgrass approached him and asked if he knew he was in America before he began pushing him.

Police said Snodgrass smelled of alcohol and was not making clear sentences.

Snodgrass later admitted he confronted the victim about not being American and is currently out of jail on a $1,500 bond.