Arkansas bill proposed, protects landlords and renters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new bill in Arkansas looks to harmonize the relationship between renters and landlords.

The bill creates minimum standards for renters like working plumbing, safe wiring of the home, working heat and air and other necessities.

A process for evictions will protect both parties and give tenants the ability to reduce rent for repairs if a request is not responded to in 14 days.

State Representative Jimmy Gazaway said a bill like this is long overdue, but landlords have a different view.

“Every other state in the country has some form of an implied warranty of habitability and landlords are still operating and still doing well in those states,” said Gazaway.

The bill provides for retaliatory protections for both renters and landlords.