Arkansas attorney general announces appeal of court decision blocking state law on face masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement following her decision to appeal Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox’s decision blocking Act 1002, the state law barring public entities from mandating face masks.

“I will appeal the decision of Judge Fox which blocked Act 1002 from going into effect,” Rutledge said. “For nearly seven years, I have always exercised my constitutional duty to represent the state of Arkansas and will continue to wholeheartedly defend state laws to protect Arkansans of all ages.”

On August 6, Fox temporarily blocked Act 1002. The act bars local governments from mandating face masks.