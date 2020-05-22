Appreciation celebration for Bolivar’s food service and education employees

BOLIVAR, Mo.– A community came together this afternoon after being separated over the past few months.

Its a way to say thanks to Bolivar food service employees and bus drivers.

Along with teachers they’ve been delivering meals to kids at home for weeks now.

More than one hundred 40 thousand in total.

Today was a celebration of what would have been the last day of school.

The Polk County Cattlemen’s Association grilled ribeyes for staff, who say the process has been overwhelming but gratifying.

Anna Williams, at Bolivar Food Service Director, says, “This is my 39th year as food service director. It’s amazing to see the outpouring of kindness and everything.”

Russell Martin od Director of Transportation says, “It’s the only time my drivers and teachers have truly connected. They’ve made good friendships. And that was always something we really couldn’t do. But this has brought my drivers and teachers together.”

Summer school starts June first.

Kids will attend class in person.

Meals will continue to be made and buses disinfected.