LIVE NOW: 6 Bay Area counties order residents to stay at home to reduce coronavirus spread

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Six counties in the Bay Area are ordering residents to stay at home in an effort to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

All residents in these counties should only leave their homes for essential needs.

Necessary government functions and essential stores will remain open.

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in place for three weeks.

List of counties:

San Francisco

Santa Clara

San Mateo

Marin

Contra Costa

Alameda

The shelter-at-home order comes as scientific evidence shows social distancing is one of the most effective approaches to slow the transmission of communicable disease.

“Temporarily changing our routine is absolutely necessary to slow the spread of this pandemic,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer. “The Health Officers from the largest jurisdictions in the San Francisco Bay Area are united and we are taking this step together to offer the best protection to our respective communities.”

Essential businesses allowed to operate during the recommended action include:

Health care operations

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals

Fresh and nonperishable food retailers (including convenience stores)

Pharmacies

Child care facilities

Gas stations

Banks

Laundry businesses and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence.

In addition, health care, law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.

“While the goal is to limit groups congregating together in a way that could further spread the virus, it is not complete social shutdown,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County’s Public Health Officer. “You can still complete your most essential outings or even engage in outdoor activity, so long as you avoid close contact.”

As of Monday, there are more than 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths in the Bay Area.

