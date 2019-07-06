7.1 magniude earthquake recorded in southern California

The interior of “My Enchanted Cottage” is seen after an earthquake, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Ridgecrest, Calif. The earthquake shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing injuries and damage in the town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks. (Jessica Weston/The Daily Independent via AP)

(CBS) — The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake late Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 in the Ridgecrest area. The earthquake is just one day after a 6.4 earthquake struck the area, and Friday’s quake was slightly north but was along the same fault lines.

More than 1,000 aftershocks have been recorded since Thursday’s earthquake.

Thursday’s quake is now known as a “foreshock” when an aftershock is larger than the originally quake. Lucy Jones of Caltech said in a press conference Friday that a magnitude 6 aftershock would be “not surprising.”

“This is an earthquake sequence — it will be ongoing,” Jones said.

The quake shook downtown Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Fire Department reported “localized” power outages in the city as well as downed wires.

