7.1 magniude earthquake recorded in southern California

(CBS) — The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake late Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 in the Ridgecrest area. The earthquake is just one day after a 6.4 earthquake struck the area, and Friday’s quake was slightly north but was along the same fault lines.
More than 1,000 aftershocks have been recorded since Thursday’s earthquake.
Thursday’s quake is now known as a “foreshock” when an aftershock is larger than the originally quake. Lucy Jones of Caltech said in a press conference Friday that a magnitude 6 aftershock would be “not surprising.”
“This is an earthquake sequence — it will be ongoing,” Jones said.
The quake shook downtown Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Fire Department reported “localized” power outages in the city as well as downed wires.
