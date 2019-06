PIERCE CITY - Firefighter and rescue teams were busy early Sunday afternoon. Heavy rains brought flooded roads across the Ozarks, and Pierce City as well as adjacent Barry and Lawrence Counties were hit hard by rain.

At 2:19 p.m., Pierce City Fire Protection was called in after a vehicle was stuck in water in the area of Jolly Mill Road. The person safely exited the vehicle, a Facebook post from PCFPD says.