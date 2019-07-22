Monday, July 22 Evening Forecast

Breaking News
The heatwave has been broken. It came with a wave of rain and thunderstorms that dumped inches of rainfall from Osceola, MO, east to Salem, MO. 2 to 5″ rainfall totals were common with much lower amounts to the south of Hwy. 60. Springfield officially picked up about a third of an inch. The showers cleared out by noon with sun and clouds this afternoon. Humidity levels are noticeably lower with pleasant weather expected all week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly starry skies. Another surge of dry air will move southwest across the area into Tuesday morning. This will set us up for morning lows in the low 60s. A near-perfect day will follow with sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 80°.

The summer ridge will remain in the Western U.S. all week, not shifting east until the weekend. It’s a dry and bright pattern and temperatures and humidity levels will remain comfortable through Friday. It should make for a great start to the fair and the Price Cutter Charity Championship Golf Tournament Thursday. And the weather will stay nice through Sunday. Temperatures will climb back to typical summer levels over the weekend, but humidity really won’t increase much until Sunday.

The next chance for rain will hold off until Monday of next week.

Fair

Springfield

81°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 61°
% ° 61°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 61°

Thursday

83° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 63°

Friday

85° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 64°

Saturday

87° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 67°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

12 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
6%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
7%
65°

63°

4 AM
Clear
7%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
8%
62°

62°

6 AM
Clear
8%
62°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
62°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
65°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
68°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°