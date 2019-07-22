Monday, July 22 Evening Forecast

The heatwave has been broken. It came with a wave of rain and thunderstorms that dumped inches of rainfall from Osceola, MO, east to Salem, MO. 2 to 5″ rainfall totals were common with much lower amounts to the south of Hwy. 60. Springfield officially picked up about a third of an inch. The showers cleared out by noon with sun and clouds this afternoon. Humidity levels are noticeably lower with pleasant weather expected all week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly starry skies. Another surge of dry air will move southwest across the area into Tuesday morning. This will set us up for morning lows in the low 60s. A near-perfect day will follow with sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 80°.

The summer ridge will remain in the Western U.S. all week, not shifting east until the weekend. It’s a dry and bright pattern and temperatures and humidity levels will remain comfortable through Friday. It should make for a great start to the fair and the Price Cutter Charity Championship Golf Tournament Thursday. And the weather will stay nice through Sunday. Temperatures will climb back to typical summer levels over the weekend, but humidity really won’t increase much until Sunday.

The next chance for rain will hold off until Monday of next week.