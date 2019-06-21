10-year-old girl is youngest to climb El Capitan: ‘I did it to have fun’

SIERRA NEVADA, Ca. (FOX) — The 10-year-old girl who just became the youngest person to conquer one of the world’s most challenging mountain climbs said Thursday, “I did it to have fun.”

Selah Schneiter of Colorado appeared on “Shepard Smith Reporting” on Thursday to talk about her climb on the “Nose Route” of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. She made the bold ascent over five days in early June.

“I feel like everybody is thinking it’s really crazy that I did it because I’m the youngest person, but I did it to have fun,” she told Smith.

El Capitan, a vertical rock formation in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, is about 3,000 feet from base to summit along its tallest face.

For perspective, imagine climbing something twice the height of the World Trade Center. Rock climbers consider it one for their ultimate challenges.

