Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
The Impact of abandoned buildings
CoxHealth plans to open new urgent care facility
MoDOT reminds drivers to pay more attention while driving through work zones
Branson gets new Chamber of Commerce, visitors center, and visitors bureau
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Travelers ride long ball to avoid sweep from Springfield
Top Stories
Former NFL player and Texas Longhorns star Cedric Benson dies in a motorcycle crash
Springfield Rugby Football Club continues to grow
Powerboat Nationals take over in Branson
Dodgers’ Julio Urias suspended 20 games under MLB’s domestic violence policy
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
ozarks hero
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
Trtan Back Time – 8/19/19
Trtan Back Time
Posted:
Aug 19, 2019 / 04:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2019 / 04:43 PM CDT