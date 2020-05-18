Trtan Back Time – 5/18/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Top Stories
‘COVID-19 fee’: Some restaurants, salons adding coronavirus surcharges to bills
Video
Top Stories
Turkish soccer player confesses to killing son in hospital
Who is Walter Barton? A man set to die for a murder committed in 1991
Video
Two saved in Pulaski County water rescue
SBA leaves businesses still hoping for more leeway on loans
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
School Visit
Top Stories
Monday, May 18 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Sunday, May 17 Evening Forecast
Video
Sunday, May 17 Forecast
Video
Saturday, May 16 Overnight Forecast
Video
Saturday, May 16 Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NASCAR Darlington race starts with a crash on lap 1
Top Stories
Phyllis George, former Miss America and “NFL Today” broadcaster, has died at age 70
More details from autopsy reports on Kobe Bryant, daughter
German soccer’s Bundesliga gets underway after coronavirus shutdown – with noticeable changes
Return to play or not? A thorny question for youth sports
GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Trtan Back Time – 5/18/20
Trtan Back Time
Posted:
May 18, 2020 / 04:18 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2020 / 04:18 PM CDT
Donate Today Food Drive
Trending Stories
Who is Walter Barton? A man set to die for a murder committed in 1991
Video
One dead, one rescued and one missing after being swept off low water crossing
Video
More details from autopsy reports on Kobe Bryant, daughter
Weather
Two saved in Pulaski County water rescue