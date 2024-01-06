SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A deadly afternoon on Springfield roads played out Friday afternoon as three crashes within two hours of each other left two dead, three sent to local hospitals and one with minor injuries.

The first crash happened near Chestnut Expressway and West Avenue where a driver struck a pole with her car, causing a crash scene that would take nearly four hours for crews to clear. The driver was taken to the hospital and their injuries are unknown.

The second crash occurred on I-44 near the Glenstone exit and mile marker 80 when a semi-truck crossed the median cables and struck a passenger car and FedEx truck head-on. The driver and passenger of the semi-truck, both from Minneapolis, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the FexEx truck received minor injuries and didn’t require hospitalization. The driver of the passenger car, 45-year-old Jennifer Bryant of Springfield, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash closed I-44 near the Glenstone exit for over 12 hours as crews worked to clean up the crash. Traffic was backed up for miles on I-44 and Glenstone Avenue, where traffic was diverted from I-44. The interstate was reopened early Saturday morning, January 6.

The third crash occurred on Springfield Airport property just off Kearney Street. The driver failed to navigate a curve at a high speed and instead hit the median before crashing into a concrete sign. He did at the scene of the crash. His identity has not yet been released.

The causes of the crashes have not yet been determined, and SPD is still investigating.