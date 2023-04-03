SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman has been charged with a felony after she went into a local business and threatened those inside with a knife.

According to a probable cause statement, officers with the Springfield Police Department arrested 37-year-old Krystal N. Forsman on March 29 after she entered Bloom Springfield Medical & Recreational Marijuana Dispensary and threatened those inside with a knife while shouting, “You’re all my hostages now.”

One of the individuals inside the business disarmed and restrained Forsman until police arrived.

The probable cause statement says officers attempted to speak with Forsman, but she continued yelling, making nonsensical statements and shouting over the officer trying to read her Miranda Rights.

Officers stated they believed Forsman was acting as though she were under the influence of a controlled substance. Forsman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and later booked into the Greene County Jail.

Forsman has been charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in this incident. She was also arrested for a previous warrant from 2020.