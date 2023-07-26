WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Eric Burlison was among the lawmakers in today’s Congressional hearing wondering what the Pentagon may know about UFOs.

Burlison said he was skeptical, saying:

Look, I’ve been here for six months, and I’m pretty skeptical. I don’t trust anything in this town, and so, and I think that’s because I’m from Missouri. You gotta show me, right? Sen. Eric Burlison

A retired Air Force intelligence officer, David Grusch, testified before Burlison and other committee members that the government has been covering up a program on unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.

Grush claims he was denied access to information on a government UFO crash retrieval program.

The administration denies the program exists but says the Pentagon is studying unidentified objects. A recent report revealed the government is investigating more than 650 potential sightings.

The committee also heard from former pilots who had witnessed unidentified flying objects they claim couldn’t be piloted by humans, but Burlison echoed his doubts.

“The concept that an alien species is technologically advanced enough to travel billions of light years, gets here and somehow is incompetent enough to not survive Earth or crashes is something that I find a little bit farfetched,” Burlison said.