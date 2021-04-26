Wright County woman wins the Mega Millions Prize

JEFFERSON, Mo.– A woman from Wright County is $4 million richer after winning a Mega Millions Prize.

Denise Bazan of Norwood bought the winning ticket at the beginning of April at Murphy’s gas station in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

Bazan didn’t check her ticket until a few days later.

“My friend said, ‘Well, I know you bought a Mega Millions ticket. Was it you?'” said Bazan. Bazan decided to check the ticket after her friend said someone in Mountain Grove won the $4 million prize.

Bazan used the MO Lottery app on her phone to check and at first thought, she just won $4,000.

The retired Air Force Officer says she plans to use some of her winnings to invest and donate to charity.