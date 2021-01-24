Wright County Deputy suffers minor injuries in foot pursuit

HARTVILLE, Mo.– The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy suffered injuries during a foot pursuit on Jan. 23.

The sheriff’s office says around 5 p.m. deputies attempted to arrest two suspects. The deputies recovered a stolen pickup and trailer reported stolen from Texas County.

One of the suspects, Daniel Severance, fled from the scene but was later apprehended after a short foot pursuit. A deputy sustained injuries while fighting with Severance and was evaluated by medical personnel. The injuries were minor, and he returned to duty.

The second suspect, Montana Gregory, was also taken into custody, and a minor was taken into protective custody.

