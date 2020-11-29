Worldwide supermarket company warns customers of scam on Facebook

UNITED STATES — A worldwide supermarket company is warning its customers of a scam taking place on Facebook.

Aldi USA posted on Facebook that a scam was making its way on the social media site with an account that is not affiliated with ALDI.

KOLR 10 has found a few of these Facebook pages and provided pictures of what these fake accounts look like.







These accounts are advertising free gifts and food boxes for those that click on a link and interact with the social media post. The real Facebook account has a blue checkmark by its name for authenticity.

Right now Aldi says it’s working with Facebook to stop the scam.