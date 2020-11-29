Worldwide supermarket company warns customers of scam on Facebook

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Indianapolis – Circa June 2017: Aldi Discount Supermarket. Aldi sells a range of grocery items, including produce, meat & dairy, at discount prices IX

UNITED STATES — A worldwide supermarket company is warning its customers of a scam taking place on Facebook.

Aldi USA posted on Facebook that a scam was making its way on the social media site with an account that is not affiliated with ALDI.

KOLR 10 has found a few of these Facebook pages and provided pictures of what these fake accounts look like.

These accounts are advertising free gifts and food boxes for those that click on a link and interact with the social media post. The real Facebook account has a blue checkmark by its name for authenticity.

Right now Aldi says it’s working with Facebook to stop the scam.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now