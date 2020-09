This photo is courtesy of the Dickerson Park Zoo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Dickerson Park Zoo is welcoming the newest residents to the zoo, the largest rodent in the world, the Capybaras.

The Capybaras are native to Central and South America, according to the Dickerson Park Zoo. The animals are named Capy and Tennille and the former hippo exhibit is being remodeled for the Capybaras.

Capy

Tennille These photos are courtesy of the Dickerson Park Zoo.

The Zoo hopes the duo will be on exhibit by 2020 Labor Day weekend.

The Dickerson Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.