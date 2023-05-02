SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — World Press Freedom Day was first proclaimed in 1993 by the United Nations General Assembly as a reminder to world governments to respect their commitment to press freedom, according to a United Nations article.

Since its creation 30 years ago, media professionals around the globe have seen the day as a chance to reflect on issues surrounding press freedom and professional ethics.

According to the United Nations, World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity to:

celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom;

assess the state of press freedom throughout the world;

defend the media from attacks on their independence;

and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Reporters Without Borders also compiles annual research regarding press freedom around the world.

The 2022 report revealed that the US fell two places from 2021, placing it at #42 out of 180 for press freedom.

Norway was ranked #1 for press freedom in 2022 and North Korea took last place at #180 in 2022.

This year’s theme for World Press Freedom Day is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”

The World Press Freedom Conference will be held May 2-4 at the UN headquarters in New York and will feature several speakers and events. The conference will also be live-streamed and available to view on the UNESCO website.