Workshop hosted by Lenexa PD gives citizens a chance to learn about police work

LENEXA, Mo. — It’s difficult to understand police work completely unless you give it a try.

So the Lenexa Police Department held their annual “use of force workshop” to do just that.

The annual gathering is a time of transparency where the public can learn why police do what they do.

Before citizens gather for the workshop, they train with police, gaining experience on simulated gun ranges and mock traffic stops.

Citizens who’ve signed up for this course say they come away with a better understanding, including Frank Moore, who is a certified firearms instructor.

“You can get a little more understanding when you sit in and they say, ‘This is how we’re trained and taught. This is how we try to do when we’re out on the streets, to help protect ourselves and our citizens,'” Moore said.

For citizens, having a gun in their hand and the pressure in their faces gives them a stronger understanding of what officers face.