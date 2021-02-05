Workshop aims to bring sharper focus to African-American history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A workshop aimed to bring more focus to black history in schools, libraries, and other spaces, was held on Friday, Feb. 5.

The name of the workshop was “Rethinking Black History Month” and was presented by the University of Missouri-Columbia associate professor, Dr. Lagarrett King.

The workshop was held at Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Timmons Hall, and Dr. King explained how society changed the meaning of Black History Month.

“Our society has kind of misconstrued what Black History month is, ” said Dr. King. “When Black History Month was first created, in 1926 over history week, it was meant to be the time where school children were showcased what they learned about black history throughout the year.”

Dr. King is also a founding director at the Carter Center for K-12 Black history education at MU.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, there will be a play showing at Timmons Hall. The play will be about a college student who is struggling to complete a project for an African American studies class.

In-person seating will be limited, but the play will be recorded so people can watch it in the future.