Women’s rights organizations worry about Afghan women following Taliban takeover

KABUL — The situation continues to escalate in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes over control. Today, the Taliban held a press conference saying it will protect women’s rights under its rule. Yet, based on history, women are more than skeptical.

The U.S. ended the Taliban’s rule in 2001. Women’s rights organizations are worried Afghan women and girls will lose their freedom, leaving them stuck in the past.

“To have to go back to those times where their rights and liberties will be taken away again and returning to those old ways, that’s just devastating,” President of NOW Christian Nunes said.

NOW says under Taliban rule women were controlled, had no authority over themselves or their bodies, were kept in hiding, and even beaten. Afghan women and girls have worked for 20 years to get their freedom after the Taliban rule ended in 2001.

“You know, women have rights to go receive education, become judges, educators, journalists,” Nunes said. “Even we’ve seen in this past Olympics, we’ve seen women have the opportunity to compete, which has shown amazing progress for women.”

NOW wants to ensure these women are not only heard but have protection as well. It also is encouraging those to stand in solidarity no matter where they are.

“Even if we are not directly impacted by an issue, and we are miles away, we are still connected as women who are struggling for our freedoms,” Nunes said.

Now suggests people reach out to their congressman and share their concerns about Afghan Women and children so they can get the help they need.