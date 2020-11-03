Woman struck, killed outside of Afton polling place

Top Stories

by: Karis K. Gamble

Posted: / Updated:

AFTON, Mo. (KTVI) – A person was struck and killed at an Afton polling location Tuesday Morning.

St. Louis County Police department said an adult female was hit by a vehicle while crossing the roadway outside of The Affton White-Rodgers Community Center just after 6 a.m.

The community center served as a polling location for election day.

Police say life-saving treatment was performed on the woman and she was transported to a local hospital where she died.

FOX2 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now