TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured in a crash near Hollister early Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on State Highway 76 just two miles east of Hollister.

Cheyenne R. Hill, 21, was the passenger in a 2009 Toyota Matrix when the driver, 34-year-old Michael J. Myers, lost control of the car.

Myers was westbound when he lost control and crossed the center line. A 2015 Chevy Sonic, driven by 36-year-old John Stecz, hit Myers’ car in the side.

Courtesy of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District

Hill was taken to Cox South in Springfield with serious injuries. Myers and Stecz were also taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.